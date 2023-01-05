Vader And Crypta Added To Mexico Metal Fest 2023 Line-up
Polish death metal legends Vader and Brazilian death metal upstarts Crypta have both been added to Mexico Metal Fest's line-up for 2023. The festival has already announced such acts as Abbath, Septicflesh and Blind Guardian.
Mexico Metal Fest will take place on November 10 & 11, 2023 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Tickets are available now on their website.
