OpEd

Greekbastard's Most Listened To Albums During 2022

posted Jan 5, 2023 at 4:50 AM by Greekbastard.  (0 Comments)

Because every piece of technology is tracking what we’re doing every second of the day, this article only necessitated a quick glance at my subscribed music streaming service’s stat line. There’s virtually no thought process to it anymore!
Meshuggah – Immutable
Not much of a surprise here since it was on constant rotation from the moment I was able to download it.
Favorite Track: The Faultless



Heilung – Drif
This album had to grow on me, but when it hooked me, it was on repeat for a couple of weeks. I’m still listening to it into the new year.
Favorite Track: Tenet



Goatwhore – Angels Hung from the Arches of Heaven
It almost has a black metal feel to it. Was on repeat for a week at least.
Favorite Track: Born of Satan’s Flesh



Abbath – Dread Reaver
One of the forgotten albums for me this year. Great album nevertheless.
Favorite Track: Dream Cull


Elder – Innate Passage
I almost forgot about this masterpiece. Everything this band records is amazing.
Favorite Track: Endless Return


Nordjevel – Gnavhòl
One of the most underrated black metal bands out there right now. Gnavhòl follows-up where Necrogenesis left off.
Favorite Track: Within the Eyes


2023’s technology spying could reveal even more about my listening habits, so maybe there this year’s list could reveal which bands I listen too most when I’m on the commode? Let’s just stick with the basics for now.

Greekbastard's avatar

Metal isn't just a type of music, it's a lifestyle for Nikos Mixas. In addition to playing guitar for the Phoenix's own Mosara, he's a contributing writer for V13 and The Sludgelord. And when he's taking a break from it all and on vacation, you can almost be certain he's banging his head at a metal festival somewhere interesting.

