OpEd

Greekbastard's Most Listened To Albums During 2022

Band Photo: Meshuggah (?)

Because every piece of technology is tracking what we’re doing every second of the day, this article only necessitated a quick glance at my subscribed music streaming service’s stat line. There’s virtually no thought process to it anymore!

Here’s what it revealed…

Meshuggah – Immutable

Not much of a surprise here since it was on constant rotation from the moment I was able to download it.

Favorite Track: The Faultless







Heilung – Drif

This album had to grow on me, but when it hooked me, it was on repeat for a couple of weeks. I’m still listening to it into the new year.

Favorite Track: Tenet







Goatwhore – Angels Hung from the Arches of Heaven

It almost has a black metal feel to it. Was on repeat for a week at least.

Favorite Track: Born of Satan’s Flesh







Abbath – Dread Reaver

One of the forgotten albums for me this year. Great album nevertheless.

Favorite Track: Dream Cull



Elder – Innate Passage

I almost forgot about this masterpiece. Everything this band records is amazing.

Favorite Track: Endless Return



Nordjevel – Gnavhòl

One of the most underrated black metal bands out there right now. Gnavhòl follows-up where Necrogenesis left off.

Favorite Track: Within the Eyes



2023’s technology spying could reveal even more about my listening habits, so maybe there this year’s list could reveal which bands I listen too most when I’m on the commode? Let’s just stick with the basics for now.