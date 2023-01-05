Enterprise Earth Premiere New Single & Music Video “Death Magick”

Spokane, WA-based deathcore quartet Enterprise Earth premiere their latest single and accompanying music video by the name of “Death Magick“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Explains guitarist Gabe Mangold:

“We are very excited to present our heaviest, most aggressive, and unforgivingly wild track to date, ‘Death Magick.’ We pulled from all of our heavy influences to create a seven-minute roller coaster of a death metal song. This is also the first of two singles releasing this month so keep an eye out for the second soon!” “



Enterprise Earth are gearing up for their European/UK tour with Shadow Of Intent, AngelMaker and To The Grave, kicking off tomorrow:

01/06 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

01/07 Cologne, GER – Essigfabrik

01/08 Tilburg, NET – Poppodium 013

01/09 Antwerp, BEL – Kavka

01/10 Bristol, UK – The Fleece

01/11 Birmingham, UK – Asylum

01/12 Manchester, UK – Rebellion

01/13 Glasgow, UK – Cathouse

01/14 London, UK – O2 Academy

01/15 Southampton, UK – The Joiners

01/17 Paris, FRA – Glazart

01/18 Lyon, FRA – Rock N Eat

01/19 Milan, ITA – Legend Club

01/20 Aarau, SWI – Kiff

01/21 Munich, GER – Backstage

01/22 Vienna, AUT – Flex Cafe

01/24 Prague, CZE – Futurum

01/25 Wroclaw, POL – Lacznnik

01/26 Leipzig, GER – Naumanns

01/27 Hamburg, GER – Bahnhof Pauli

01/28 Johanneshov, SWE – High 5ive Winter Fest

01/29 Copenhagen, DEN – Hotel Cecil

01/30 Berlin, GER – Hole44

01/31 Nuremberg, GER – Z-Bau

02/01 Karlsruhe, GER – Die Stadtmitte