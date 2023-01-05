Enterprise Earth Premiere New Single & Music Video “Death Magick”
Spokane, WA-based deathcore quartet Enterprise Earth premiere their latest single and accompanying music video by the name of “Death Magick“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Explains guitarist Gabe Mangold:
“We are very excited to present our heaviest, most aggressive, and unforgivingly wild track to date, ‘Death Magick.’ We pulled from all of our heavy influences to create a seven-minute roller coaster of a death metal song. This is also the first of two singles releasing this month so keep an eye out for the second soon!” “
Enterprise Earth are gearing up for their European/UK tour with Shadow Of Intent, AngelMaker and To The Grave, kicking off tomorrow:
01/06 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
01/07 Cologne, GER – Essigfabrik
01/08 Tilburg, NET – Poppodium 013
01/09 Antwerp, BEL – Kavka
01/10 Bristol, UK – The Fleece
01/11 Birmingham, UK – Asylum
01/12 Manchester, UK – Rebellion
01/13 Glasgow, UK – Cathouse
01/14 London, UK – O2 Academy
01/15 Southampton, UK – The Joiners
01/17 Paris, FRA – Glazart
01/18 Lyon, FRA – Rock N Eat
01/19 Milan, ITA – Legend Club
01/20 Aarau, SWI – Kiff
01/21 Munich, GER – Backstage
01/22 Vienna, AUT – Flex Cafe
01/24 Prague, CZE – Futurum
01/25 Wroclaw, POL – Lacznnik
01/26 Leipzig, GER – Naumanns
01/27 Hamburg, GER – Bahnhof Pauli
01/28 Johanneshov, SWE – High 5ive Winter Fest
01/29 Copenhagen, DEN – Hotel Cecil
01/30 Berlin, GER – Hole44
01/31 Nuremberg, GER – Z-Bau
02/01 Karlsruhe, GER – Die Stadtmitte
