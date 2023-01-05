Sleep Token Premiere New Single “Chokehold”

British metalcore/rock collective Sleep Token premiere a new single and accompanying visualizer titled “Chokehold”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





The masked outfit will be out on the road in their native UK later this month for the below booked dates with Northlane:

01/17 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

01/18 Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands

01/19 Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

01/21 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

01/22 Brixton, UK – O2 Academy