Aortes (fka Autism) Premiere New Single & Music Video "Devouring Gloom" From Upcoming New Album
Lithuanian black metal band Aortes (fka Autism) premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Devouring Gloom”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name, due out in stores on February 28.
Check out now "Devouring Gloom" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
