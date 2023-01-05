Contrarian Premiere New Single "In Gehenna" From Upcoming New Album "Sage of Shekhinah"
Rochester, New York-based progressive death metal band Contrarian return after a three years long hiatus and will release their new album "Sage of Shekhinah" on March 17th, 2023. Today the band premiere a new single named "In Gehenna", that features a guest spot from Michael Paouris.
Check out now ""In Gehenna" streaming via YouTube for you below.
