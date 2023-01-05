Control The Devastator Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Rift" From Upcoming New Album "Dark Rift"

Atlanta, GA-based death metal band Control The Devastator premiere a new single and lyric video titled “Rift”. The track is taken from their forthcoming new album "Dark Rift", which will be out in stores March 24, 2023 through Terminus Hate City.

Check out now "Rift" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.