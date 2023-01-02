Aerith Premiere New Single "Thy New Design" - Greylotus & Buried Realm Members Guest

Melodic death metal outfit Aerith are back with a brand new single named "Thy New Design" streaming via Spotify for you below. The track features guest vocals from Lee Mintz (Greylotus) and drums by Josh Dummer (Buried Realm), and was mixed by Nick Riggz.

Explain Aerith:

"The track features guest vocals from Lee Mintz of Greylotus and a guest solo from Josh Dummer of the melodic death metal project Buried Realm both these gentlemen were a pleasure to work with and what came from their creativity really brought something fun and special! We can't thank them enough for all they put into their guest spots and it was a privilege to work with them and make new acquaintances.

We have had this track on the back burner since 2018, it's gone through alot of changes but we are so glad to see it finally see the light of day and get to all your ear holes! Again, the new single will be dropping this Friday with a big announcement that will come at the end of the stream video! Stay tuned!"