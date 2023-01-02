Headline News

The Crown Part Ways w/ Drummer Henrick Axelsson - Welcome New Drummer Mikael Norén

Band Photo: The Crown (?)

Swedish melodic death metal band The Crown announce that they have parted ways with drummer Henrik Axelsson, and replaced him with Mikael Norén. Axelsson was in the band for the past seven years and seems to have left the outfit on good terms.





A statement issued by the band reads as follows:

“Sometimes things come to an end.

We have decided to part ways with Henrik, he has been a kickass drummer and a solid Viking Punk in this band for 7 years. We part on mutual, good terms and would like to thank him and wish him all the best for his future.

As for the rest of us – We have onboarded an amazing drummer in Mikael Norén, an old friend of ours that previously also played in Impious together with Robin. We believe that we will make one hell of a team for 2023. We can’t wait to see you all.

The Crown Never Dies!

Cheers!

The Crown 2023 line-up:

Mattias ”Arvid” Rasmussen – Bass

Johan Lindstrand – Vocals

Marko Tervonen – Guitars

Mikael Norén – Drums

Robin Sörqvist – Lead guitar”