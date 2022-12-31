Freedom Call Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023

Band Photo: Nightwish (?)

German power metal veterans Freedom Call has been announced as the latest confirmation for the 2023 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, in what will be their third time on board. The cruise will set sail from Miami on January 30th, docking in Bimini, Bahamas before returning on February 3rd.

The lineup is now as follows:

Abysmal Dawn

Amorphis

Cryptosis

Cynic

Decrepit Birth

Destruction

Evergrey

Fallujah

Feuerschwanz

Fractal Universe

Freedom Call

God Dethroned

Insomnium

Iron Savior

Jungle Rot

Kamelot

Keep Of Kalessin

Korpiklaani

Kreator

Mänegarm

Melechesh

Nightmare

Nightwish

Novembre

Obscura

Oceans Of Slumber

Rotting Christ

Sirenia

The Crown

Uli Jon Roth

Visions Of Atlantis

Vreid

Warbringer