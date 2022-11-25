Decrepit Birth Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023

Band Photo: Nightwish (?)

American death metal stalwarts Decrepit Birth has been announced as the latest confirmation for the 2023 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, which will set sail from Miami on January 30th and head to Bimini, Bahamas before returning to Florida on February 3rd. The lineup is now as follows:

Abysmal Dawn

Amorphis

Cynic

Destruction

Evergrey

Fallujah

Feuerschwanz

Fractal Universe

Insomnium

Jungle Rot

Kamelot

Korpiklaani

Kreator

Mänegarm

Nightmare

Nightwish

Novembre

Obscura

Oceans Of Slumber

Rotting Christ

Sirenia

Uli Jon Roth

Visions Of Atlantis

Warbringer