Decrepit Birth Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023
American death metal stalwarts Decrepit Birth has been announced as the latest confirmation for the 2023 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, which will set sail from Miami on January 30th and head to Bimini, Bahamas before returning to Florida on February 3rd. The lineup is now as follows:
Abysmal Dawn
Amorphis
Cynic
Destruction
Evergrey
Fallujah
Feuerschwanz
Fractal Universe
Insomnium
Jungle Rot
Kamelot
Korpiklaani
Kreator
Mänegarm
Nightmare
Nightwish
Novembre
Obscura
Oceans Of Slumber
Rotting Christ
Sirenia
Uli Jon Roth
Visions Of Atlantis
Warbringer
