Ectoplasm Premiere New Single & Music Video "Disgraceful Celebration" From Upcoming New EP "Land Of Thieves"

Kaohsiung, Taiwan/Melbourne, Florida-based deathcore trio Ectoplasm premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Disgraceful Celebration”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Land Of Thieves", due out in stores in 2023 via Ghastly Music.

Check out now "Disgraceful Celebration" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



