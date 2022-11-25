Frozen Crown To Release New Album "Call Of The North" In March
Italian power metal outfit Frozen Crown has revealed that their fourth album, "Call Of The North" is set to be unleashed on March 10th 2023. A statement from the band reads as follows:
"This fourth album is going to sound 100% Frozen Crown, melding together elements from our previous three albums, and purposely featuring no guest appearances, to consolidate the band sound while bringing at the same time unseen features (like acoustic ballads and epic choirs) on the table.
"Be ready for memorable refrains, heavy downtuned guitar riffs, intricate symphonic parts, and a tense and epic battlefield atmosphere.
"Once again produced by Andrea Fusini at Fusix Studio, "Call of the North" will be out on Scarlet Records (EU/US) and Marquee Avalon (Japan) and released in digipak CD and in limited edition turquoise and purple vinyl (and, of course, in digital version on all streaming platforms.)"
Tracklisting:
1. Call of the North
2. Fire in the Sky
3. Black Heart
4. Victorious
5. In a Moment
6. Legion
7. Until the End
8. Now or Never
9. One for All
10. Far Away
