Circle Of Contempt New Premiere New Single “Assent” - Return From 6 Year Hiatus
Finnish metalcore outfit Circle Of Contempt are back after a six-year hiatus. Largely dormant since 2017 the band premiere their new track “Assent“ today, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
