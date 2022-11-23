Iron Kingdom Debuts New Lyric Video "Sheathe The Sword"

Canada's Iron Kingdom presents its new lyric video for its latest single "Sheathe The Sword," which draws inspiration from the fantasy series "Wheel of Time." For years now, Iron Kingdom has been gracing the world with its traditional heavy metal, weaving grand stories and teleporting listeners to far-off lands. This latest single refers to a sword move in which you willingly accept your opponent’s sword into your body in order to inflict a killing blow. The band comments on the single:

"We were looking to do something pretty fast and driving, and once we had the ideas for the first couple of riffs we knew it had to be about Lan Mandoragon - the uncrowned king of a lost and scattered kingdom and is highly respected by neighbouring kingdoms who recognize him as the battle lord of the borderlands. Musically this song is a speedy, driving power metal tune in the vein of early Hammerfall. 'Sheathe The Sword' is a warrior's last chance at victory, but that victory comes with a heavy cost."

Watch and listen to "Sheathe The Sword" below.

Iron Kingdom recently unveiled their album "The Blood Of Creation" at the beginning of this November. Their fifth full-length contains eight impressive tracks running over three-quarters of an hour of classic heavy metal, windswept solos, memorable riffs, and piercing vocals conveying powerful stories. This new album saw a lot more musical content coming from lead guitarist Megan Merrick, and having Max Friesen on drums saw lots more ideas from yet another angle. Iron Kingdom continues to rework and evolve its sound and layers of professionalism can be heard throughout. This album is quite dark topically, the lyrics speak of war, fear, sacrifice, and pain, and the music although very classical and explorative also has some very evil moments throughout. The band, like so many others, was in a dark place due to the pandemic and the music reflects some of those emotions.

"The Blood Of Creation" was completely self-produced, written, and recorded. The album was sent out for mixing (Andy Boldt) and mastering (Greg Reely), but they handled everything else. vocalist/guitarist Chris Osterman engineered the record with some help from the band and some friends (Dan Yakimow, Jeff Black).