Malignancy, Signs of the Swarm, Monument Of Misanthropy, Kraanium, Etc. Booked For 2023 ‘Deathfeast Open Air’ Festival Germany

The first wave of artists have been announced for the 2023 edition of the annual ‘Deathfeast Open Air 2023‘ festival. Various performers of the more brutal death metal persuasion have been booked for that fest, which will be held August 24th-26th at JUZ Andernach, Germany.

Get your tickets for the probably most brutal European metal summer festival HERE.

While not the actual billing order, the following lineup announcement was made:

Tell the festival promoters:

"We know we've kept you waiting a long time this year. But now it's here, the first flyer with the first bands for the DEATHFEAST OPEN AIR 2023 at Juz-Live-Club Andernach.

Because only a handful of bands would not be enough for such a long wait, we have 18 bands for you today.

We are happy to welcome the following bands on our stage in Andernach:

- MALIGNANCY (USA) - Brutal Death Metal Legend

- Torsofuck (Finland) - Goregrind - First show since a loooong time

- Vulvectomy (Italy) - Slam Bulldozer

- VISCERA TRAIL (Israel) - Brutal Death Grind - The Beasts are back with their first show since 2018

- Signs of the Swarm (USA) - Slamming Deathcore Machine

- CLITEATER (Official) (Netherlands) - extreme Death Grind - This will be the last show of Cliteater EVER! Don't miss this

- KRAANIUM (Norway) - Slamming Inferno with Circle Pit Guarantee

- Crepitation (UK) - Slam Train delivering slams

- Teethgrinder (Netherlands) - Dark and relentless Grindcore

- NECROTTED (Germany) - Bone-crushing Death Metal

- Gutrectomy (Germany) - Drunken Slam Death Metal

- Monument Of Misanthropy (Austria) - Fast and Brutal Death Metal

- Fleshless Official (Czech Republic) - Brutal Death Metal

- DEVANGELIC (Italy) - Technical & Brutal Death Metal

- Colpocleisis (UK) - Slamming Brutal Death Metal

- Anime Torment (Czech Republic) - Mix of Death Metal and Hardcore

- Gorilla Panik (Germany) - Grindcore from the old days

- Kinski (Germany) - heavy pissed Grindcore

We are already working on the first headliners, so better be prepared for the next Banddrop. "