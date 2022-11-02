German Producer Kristian Kohle (Aborted, Monument Of Misanthropy, Benighted) Launches His "Kohle Audio Kult" Metal Production Academy

Band Photo: Benighted (?)

Today German producer Kristian "Kohle" Kohlmannslehner (Aborted, Powerwolf, Monument Of Misanthropy, Benighted) finally launches his long awaited online "METAL PRODUCTION ACADEMY". The "Kohle Audio Kult" is a place where you will be able to learn how to produce raw metal that stands out from the crowd:

Explains the maestro Kohle" himself:

"Have you been listening to Modern Metal recently and felt like it all sounds generic?

When bands like Black Sabbath, Carcass, or even Entombed first dropped their groundbreaking albums, it wasn’t some cookie-cutter stuff.

It was a fresh, unique sound that had people thinking:

‘What the heck was that!? I’ve never heard anything like that in my LIFE!’ And these albums are still relevant today!

Want to produce music that stands out, instead of sounding like everybody else’s preset?

Then the Kohle Audio Kult is the place for you!

Every month, we’ll put you in touch with the most inspiring producers, covering a wide variety of genres, from Heavy Rock all the way to the most extreme Metal and Djent.

You’ll discover a plethora of different production techniques, tones, and philosophies.

So you can be inspired to develop YOUR OWN unique sound, and learn how to create professional music that’ll stand the test of time!"