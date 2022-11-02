Sleep Serpent Premiere New Lyric Video For "False Awakening"
California-based deathcore quartet Sleep Serpent premiere a new lyric video for “False Awakening”, streaming via YouTube for you now below. The track features vocalist Jay Muller of Reminitions.
