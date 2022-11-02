Ghost Announced As One Of The Headliners For Mystic Festival 2023

This is not a Halloween costume, it's only Papa Emeritus in the flesh and that can only mean one thing - Ghost is coming to the Gdansk Shipyard to give an unforgettable show at Mystic Festival.

Mystic Festival 2023 will take place on June 7-10 in Gdansk, at the already familiar grounds of the Shipyard.