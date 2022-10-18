Leper Colony (Morgoth, Paganizer, Etc.) Premiere New Song "The Surgical Undeadvors" From Upcoming Debut Album

Death metal outfit Leper Colony premiere a new song entitled “The Surgical Undeadvors”, taken from their upcoming debut album, which will be out in stores via Transcending Obscurity. The new project is led by frontman Marc Grewe (Morgoth) and guitarist/bassist Rogga Johansson (Paganizer). A definitive release date will be announced soon along with pre-order opportunities.

Check out now "The Surgical Undeadvors" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.



