ChuggaBoom Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Hatred” - InVisions Frontman Ben Ville Guests

Deathcore band ChuggaBoom premiere a new official music video for their single “The Hatred“ , taken from the band's approaching new 12-track studio full-length titled “Death Pledge” and due out on November 04th, 2022. InVisions frontman Ben Ville guests on this particular track.

Check out now "The Hatred" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.