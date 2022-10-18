Existentia Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Hyphae Reign"

Philadelphia-based brutal death metal outfit Existentia premiere a new stand-alone single by the name of “Hyphae Reign”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Explain the band:

“If you like your brutality at 300BPM with a dash of tech while vocals are pummeled into your auditory cortex… well, Existentia has a treat for you, friends! We worked hard to leave no stone unturned while creating our track ‘Hyphae Reign’ and are happy to share the meaning behind its composition with you all.

“‘Hyphae Reign’ – Global takeover is upon us as fungi spreads throughout the earth’s atmosphere. The rich and poor perish as equals. Mycelia rip through our nervous systems like an unrelenting enemy force. Our death becomes new life. Humanity’s greatest – and most destructive – accomplishments crumble back into the soil. Enslaved and united under a new sovereignty, humanity is one. The healing process begins.“HYPHAE REIGNS!”