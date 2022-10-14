Make Them Suffer Premiere New Single & Music Video “Doomswitch” - Announce New Keyboardist/Singer Alex Reade (Ex-Drown This City)

Australian metalcore band Make Them Suffer announce Alex Reade (ex-Drown This City) as their new keyboardist/singer, replacing Booka Nile. In other news the band premiere a new single and official music video named “Doomswitch“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Comment the band:

“‘Doomswitch‘ is a term coined by online poker players used to describe a hypothesized mechanism by which an online poker site will continually infer bad luck onto a player. Sean related to this term and, at the time, it felt as if a ‘Doomswitch’ had flicked on his life, so we used the concept as the main inspiration for the song. We’ve adopted a new element into our sound along with the inclusion of a new member: Alex. This song marks a new chapter and the next step forward for the band and the sonic shift in ‘Doomswitch‘ really drives that home.”