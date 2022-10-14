Make Them Suffer Premiere New Single & Music Video “Doomswitch” - Announce New Keyboardist/Singer Alex Reade (Ex-Drown This City)
Australian metalcore band Make Them Suffer announce Alex Reade (ex-Drown This City) as their new keyboardist/singer, replacing Booka Nile. In other news the band premiere a new single and official music video named “Doomswitch“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Comment the band:
“‘Doomswitch‘ is a term coined by online poker players used to describe a hypothesized mechanism by which an online poker site will continually infer bad luck onto a player. Sean related to this term and, at the time, it felt as if a ‘Doomswitch’ had flicked on his life, so we used the concept as the main inspiration for the song. We’ve adopted a new element into our sound along with the inclusion of a new member: Alex. This song marks a new chapter and the next step forward for the band and the sonic shift in ‘Doomswitch‘ really drives that home.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Make Them Suffer Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.