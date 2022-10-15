Lorna Shore Premiere New Single & Music Video “Pain Remains III: In A Sea Of Fire”

Deathcore outfit Lorna Shore conclude their ‘The Pain Trilogy’ with the premiere of the band's new single and new official music video “Pain Remains III: In A Sea Of Fire“. The song is taken from the Lorna Shore’s new studio full-length “Pain Remains“, out in stores now.

Check out now "Pain Remains III: In A Sea Of Fire" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

The first and second entries in the trilogy can be seen HERE (Pt. I) and HERE (Pt. II).

Comment Lorna Shore:

“Finally, the trilogy ends with the last song, ‘In a Sea of Fire‘, which focuses with not just acceptance but also anger. Anger at not just himself, but the world around him. The song ends with the main character choosing to wake up by igniting the world. As the fires grow, he is absolved in a sea of fire so that he too may finally disappear.”

The band’s headlining tour starts next week. Aborted, Ingested, AngelMaker and Ov Sulfur will join them as support acts, performing on the below booked dates:

10/21 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

10/22 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre

10/23 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

10/24 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

10/25 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

10/26 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

10/27 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven)

10/28 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

10/29 Orlando, FL – The Abbey

10/31 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

11/01 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

11/02 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater

11/04 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

11/05 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

11/06 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

11/08 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

11/09 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

11/11 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

11/12 Denver, CO – Summit

11/13 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

11/15 Chicago, IL – The Bottom Lounge

11/16 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

11/17 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

11/18 Mckees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

11/19 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/20 Montreal, QC – L’astral