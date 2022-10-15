Lorna Shore Premiere New Single & Music Video “Pain Remains III: In A Sea Of Fire”
Deathcore outfit Lorna Shore conclude their ‘The Pain Trilogy’ with the premiere of the band's new single and new official music video “Pain Remains III: In A Sea Of Fire“. The song is taken from the Lorna Shore’s new studio full-length “Pain Remains“, out in stores now.
Check out now "Pain Remains III: In A Sea Of Fire" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
The first and second entries in the trilogy can be seen HERE (Pt. I) and HERE (Pt. II).
Comment Lorna Shore:
“Finally, the trilogy ends with the last song, ‘In a Sea of Fire‘, which focuses with not just acceptance but also anger. Anger at not just himself, but the world around him. The song ends with the main character choosing to wake up by igniting the world. As the fires grow, he is absolved in a sea of fire so that he too may finally disappear.”
The band’s headlining tour starts next week. Aborted, Ingested, AngelMaker and Ov Sulfur will join them as support acts, performing on the below booked dates:
10/21 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
10/22 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre
10/23 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
10/24 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
10/25 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre
10/26 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
10/27 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven)
10/28 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
10/29 Orlando, FL – The Abbey
10/31 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
11/01 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
11/02 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater
11/04 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
11/05 Los Angeles, CA – 1720
11/06 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
11/08 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
11/09 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
11/11 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
11/12 Denver, CO – Summit
11/13 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
11/15 Chicago, IL – The Bottom Lounge
11/16 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
11/17 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
11/18 Mckees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre
11/19 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
11/20 Montreal, QC – L’astral
