Tallah Premiere New Single & Music Video “For The Recognition”

Tallah premiere a new advance track titled “For The Recognition“ from their forthcoming new studio effort “The Generation Of Danger“, out in stores on November 18th, 2022 via Earache Records. A new official music video for that single is streaming below as well.





Explains frontman Justin Bonitz:

“‘For The Recognition‘ is a song about justifying why you are doing what you are doing. Blind ambition can only get you so far. If you have a dream, and you want to follow it to the end, you have to push yourself, be confident, and not allow anything or anyone to stand in your way. This is your vision, your story, and you have to do whatever it takes to bring all that hidden power to the surface and use it as fuel to show everyone how amazing you really are. Be honest and be the best.”

Added drummer Max Portnoy:

“When I wrote this song, I made sure the ending pit hit really hard but was simple enough for us to trash our set up live. We took that mindset into the studio as well and smashed tons of lamps, microwaves, vases, etc and put those recordings in the song.”

You can catch the band live on the below booked dates:

w/ Attila and Catch Your Breath:

10/14 Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero

10/15 Atlanta, GA – The Loft

10/16 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectable Street

Tallah:

10/18 Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans

10/19 Virginia Beach, VA – Scandals Live

w/ Drowning Pool, Otherwise, Kurt Deimer & Antisaint:

11/04 Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Studios

11/05 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

11/06 Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater

11/08 Omaha, NE – Barnato

11/10 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

11/11 Danbury, WI – St. Croix Danbury Event Center

11/12 Sioux City, IA – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

11/13 Moline, IL – The Rust Belt

11/15 Charlotte, NC – Amos Southend

11/16 Murrells Inlet, SC – Suck Bang Blow

11/18 New Orleans, LA – Southport Hall

11/19 Cedar Park, TX – The Haute Spot