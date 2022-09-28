Chat Pile Premiere New Music Video For “The Mask”

Sludge/noise outfit Chat Pile premiere a new Juan Vargas-directed music video for their song “The Mask“. The track is off the group's latest studio full-length “God’s Country”, which saw its release this past July.





Tells bassist Stin:

“We have a very good friend who wrote a book loosely inspired by the killing spree committed by Roger Dale Stafford in Oklahoma in the late Seventies. Raygun based the song on the book so it’s a bit of a “picture within a picture” take on the events that took place. It’s one of the most outwardly dark songs on the album for sure.

The video was made by Juan Vargas, and the concepts and visuals are all completely his. The video doesn’t relate to the song at all by design — the idea being to take a more ethereal, abstract approach to the visuals. Mark my words, we’ll never make a literal music video and you’ll never see our dumbasses dancing around in them either!”

You can catch Chat Pile out touring at the below booked dates:

10/21 Brooklyn, NY – St. Vitus (feat. Scarcity)

10/22 Wilkes-Barre, PA – Karl Hall (feat. Planning For Burial)

10/23 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts (feat. Planning For Burial)

10/24 Brooklyn, NY – St. Vitus (feat. Scarcity)

10/27 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street (feat. KEN mode)

10/30 Denton, TX – No Coast Festival