Dope Premiere New Official Music Video For “No Respect”

Industrial metal outfit Dope return with a NSFW music video for their latest track “No Respect“. The single is off their seventh studio full-length “Blood Money Part Zer0“, due out on February 24th, 2023.



The video was co-directed by Dope mastermind Edsel Dope and Society 1 frontman Matt Zane and finds stuntman Derron Ross in a starring role and .

Comments Edsel Dope of that:

“It’s funny. Most people watching the video will assume that Derron is playing the role of a villain, but he’s actually playing the hero. The guy that we set on fire was guilty of some deplorable shit. In the end, he got what he deserved.”

The band will be out on Static-X‘s ‘Rise Of The Machine Tour‘, and will see Edsel Dope pulling double duty, as he has long been assumed to be the guy behind the mask of Static-X‘s current vocalist Xer0. Fear Factory, Mushroomhead and Twiztid will join them as supports.

02/25 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

02/27 Portland, OR – Roseland

02/28 Seattle, WA – Showbox

03/01 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater

03/02 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

03/03 Boise, ID – Revolution Concert Hall

03/04 Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse

03/05 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

03/07 Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/08 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/09 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/10 Dallas, TX – House of Blues (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/11 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/12 Houston, TX – House Of Blues (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/14 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/15 Orlando, FL – Plaza Live (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/16 Charlotte, NC – Underground (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/17 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/18 Philadelphia, PA – T.L.A. (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/19 New York, NY – Irving Plaza (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/21 Boston, MA – Big Night Live (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/22 New Haven, CT – Toad’s (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/23 Montreal, QC – Corona (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/24 Toronto, ON – Phoenix (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/25 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall (feat. Mushroomhead)

03/26 Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues (feat. Twiztid)

03/28 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian (feat. Twiztid)

03/29 Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts (feat. Twiztid)

03/30 Columbus, OH – The King of Clubs (feat. Twiztid)

03/31 Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde (feat. Mushroomhead)

04/01 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave (feat. Mushroomhead)

04/02 Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center (feat. Mushroomhead)

04/04 Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection (feat. Mushroomhead)

04/05 St. Louis, MO – Del Mar Hall (feat. Twiztid)

04/06 Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue (feat. Twiztid)

04/07 Chicago, IL – House Of Blues (feat. Twiztid)

04/08 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore (feat. Twiztid)

04/09 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theater (feat. Twiztid)

04/11 Denver, CO – The Summit (feat. Twiztid)

04/13 Las Vegas, NH – House Of Blues (feat. Twiztid)

04/14 San Diego, CA – House Of Blues (feat. Twiztid)

04/15 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theater (feat. Twiztid)