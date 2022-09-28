The Agonist Premiere New Music Video For “Immaculate Deception”
Canadian melodic death metal band The Agonist premiere a new official music video for “Immaculate Deception” taken from their latest EP “Days Before The World Wept“.
Explains frontwoman Vicky Psarakis:
“‘Immaculate Deception‘ is a song about societal pressure and feelings of remorse over time.
The main point I want to highlight is the concept of time and the fear that comes with it. We all reach a point where we start noticing that we’re aging. In current society, there’s a big push to try and preserve our physical state. There’s a huge movement of cosmetic procedures and products that promise us “eternal youth”. People like to think that they can keep reliving their 20s, instead of embracing the natural course of life and the challenges and rewards that come with it.
To bring this vision to life, we focused on our main character coming face to face with different versions of herself: her naturally aged older self chasing her with an imaginary “mob” (representing society) and her unrecognizable cosmetically altered self staring at her through the mirror. She ultimately realizes she cannot run anymore.
Remorse is a powerful feeling and influencing factor for a lot of our decisions, but the fact is you can never go back in time and change the things you’ve done. All you can do is learn and push yourself to be better over time.
To thank all our fans who directly donated money for this video to be made, we added their names to the credits. We could not have done this without you!”
You can catch The Agonist live at the below run of shows with Hypocrisy, SeptifcFlesh and Horizon Ignited:
09/30 Bochum, GER – Matrix
10/01 Enschede, NET – Metropool
10/02 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo
10/04 Antwerp, BEL – Kavka – Zappa
10/05 London, UK – Islington Assembly Hall
10/06 Birmingham, UK – Institute II
10/07 Manchester, UK – Academy II
10/08 Lille, FRA – Le Splendid
10/09 Paris, FRA – La Machine du Moulin Rouge
10/10 Rennes, FRA – L’Etage
10/12 Porto, POR – Hard Club
10/13 Lisbon, POR – Lisboa ao Vivo
10/14 Madrid, SPA – Story Live
10/15 Barcelona, SPA – Apolo II
10/16 Lyon, FRA – Ninkasi Gerland / Kao
10/18 Paderno, ITA – Slaughter Club
10/19 Rome, ITA – Orion Club
10/21 Athens, GRE – Fuzz Live Music Club (SepticFlesh headline)
10/22 Thessaloniki, GRE – Principal Club Theater (SepticFlesh headline)
10/23 Sofia, BUL – Hristo Botev Hall
10/25 Bucharest, ROM – Quantic Club
10/26 Cluj-Napoca, ROM – Form Space
10/27 Budapest, HUN – Dürer Kert
10/28 Vienna, AUT – Simm City
10/29 Ingolstadt, GER – Eventhalle Westpark
10/30 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan
11/01 Lausanne, SWI – Les Docks
11/02 Luzern, SWI – Schüür
11/03 Aschaffenburg, GER – Colos-Saal
11/04 Stuttgart, GER – LKA – Longhorn
11/05 Prague, CZE – MeetFactory
11/06 Kraków, POL – Kwadrat
11/07 Warsaw, POL – Proxima
11/08 Gdansk, POL – B90
11/10 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Kulturfabrik
11/11 Leipzig, GER – Hellraiser
11/12 Berlin, GER – Orwo Haus
