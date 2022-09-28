The Agonist Premiere New Music Video For “Immaculate Deception”

Canadian melodic death metal band The Agonist premiere a new official music video for “Immaculate Deception” taken from their latest EP “Days Before The World Wept“.

Explains frontwoman Vicky Psarakis:

“‘Immaculate Deception‘ is a song about societal pressure and feelings of remorse over time.

The main point I want to highlight is the concept of time and the fear that comes with it. We all reach a point where we start noticing that we’re aging. In current society, there’s a big push to try and preserve our physical state. There’s a huge movement of cosmetic procedures and products that promise us “eternal youth”. People like to think that they can keep reliving their 20s, instead of embracing the natural course of life and the challenges and rewards that come with it.

To bring this vision to life, we focused on our main character coming face to face with different versions of herself: her naturally aged older self chasing her with an imaginary “mob” (representing society) and her unrecognizable cosmetically altered self staring at her through the mirror. She ultimately realizes she cannot run anymore.

Remorse is a powerful feeling and influencing factor for a lot of our decisions, but the fact is you can never go back in time and change the things you’ve done. All you can do is learn and push yourself to be better over time.

To thank all our fans who directly donated money for this video to be made, we added their names to the credits. We could not have done this without you!”

You can catch The Agonist live at the below run of shows with Hypocrisy, SeptifcFlesh and Horizon Ignited:

09/30 Bochum, GER – Matrix

10/01 Enschede, NET – Metropool

10/02 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo

10/04 Antwerp, BEL – Kavka – Zappa

10/05 London, UK – Islington Assembly Hall

10/06 Birmingham, UK – Institute II

10/07 Manchester, UK – Academy II

10/08 Lille, FRA – Le Splendid

10/09 Paris, FRA – La Machine du Moulin Rouge

10/10 Rennes, FRA – L’Etage

10/12 Porto, POR – Hard Club

10/13 Lisbon, POR – Lisboa ao Vivo

10/14 Madrid, SPA – Story Live

10/15 Barcelona, SPA – Apolo II

10/16 Lyon, FRA – Ninkasi Gerland / Kao

10/18 Paderno, ITA – Slaughter Club

10/19 Rome, ITA – Orion Club

10/21 Athens, GRE – Fuzz Live Music Club (SepticFlesh headline)

10/22 Thessaloniki, GRE – Principal Club Theater (SepticFlesh headline)

10/23 Sofia, BUL – Hristo Botev Hall

10/25 Bucharest, ROM – Quantic Club

10/26 Cluj-Napoca, ROM – Form Space

10/27 Budapest, HUN – Dürer Kert

10/28 Vienna, AUT – Simm City

10/29 Ingolstadt, GER – Eventhalle Westpark

10/30 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan

11/01 Lausanne, SWI – Les Docks

11/02 Luzern, SWI – Schüür

11/03 Aschaffenburg, GER – Colos-Saal

11/04 Stuttgart, GER – LKA – Longhorn

11/05 Prague, CZE – MeetFactory

11/06 Kraków, POL – Kwadrat

11/07 Warsaw, POL – Proxima

11/08 Gdansk, POL – B90

11/10 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Kulturfabrik

11/11 Leipzig, GER – Hellraiser

11/12 Berlin, GER – Orwo Haus