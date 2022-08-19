I Prevail Premiere New Single & Music Video “Self-Destruction”

I Prevail premiere a new official music video for their latest advance track “Self-Destruction“. The single arrives just ahead of today’s (August 19th) release of the group’s new effort “True Power“.





Next month will see I Prevail head out on the below tour to promote the album:

w/ Pierce The Veil, Fit For A King and Yours Truly:

09/09 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

09/10 Danville, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest (no Fit For A King/Yours Truly)

09/11 Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center

09/13 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

09/14 Oshkosh, WI – Oshkosh Arena

09/16 St. Paul, MN – Myth Live

09/17 Ralston, NE – Liberty First Credit Union Arena

09/18 Wichita, KS – Wave

09/20 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

09/21 San Antonio, TX – Tech Port Center

09/23 Lubbock, TX – Lonestar Amphitheater

09/24 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

09/25 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

09/27 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

09/28 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

09/29 Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

10/01 Silvers Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/02 New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

10/04 Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

10/05 Toronto, ON – Rebel

10/07 Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theatre

10/08 Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

10/09 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

w/ Pierce The Veil, Fit For A King & Stand Atlantic:

10/22 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Fest (no Fit For A King/Yours Truly)

10/23 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Fest (no Fit For A King/Yours Truly)

10/24 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

10/26 San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

10/28 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

10/29 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Fest

10/31 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

11/01 Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center

11/02 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

11/04 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

11/06 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

11/08 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

11/09 St. Louis, MO – The Factory

11/11 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

11/12 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/13 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

11/15 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

11/18 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

11/19 Cambridge, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/20 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks

11/22 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore