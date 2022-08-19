Candlemass Premiere New Single “Scandinavian Gods” From Upcoming Album “Sweet Evil Sun”

Band Photo: Candlemass (?)

Swedish doom metal band Candlemass will have a new record titled “Sweet Evil Sun” out on November 18th via Napalm Records. Today the group premiere a first single off it,named “Scandinavian Gods” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Candlemass recorded their 13th studio album alongside producer Marcus Jidell at Nox Studio in Stockholm, Sweden.



Explains bassist Leif Edling:

“‘Scandinavian Gods‘ is Slayer meets Queen and Judas Priest! It’s about heritage and future and the fact that It is sometimes absolutely necessary to leave or at least doubt your old gods. It’s about the hardship in this, and the irony in the fact that you see yourself being drawn back to them over and over again, into these black circles and the forgetfulness of the past. Where do we wanna be? What shall we believe in? Do we need them to build a better future?

‘Sweet Evil Sun‘ is about hope, striving, adoration and failure. It’s about all the personal battles that you have, but also the never-ending decay of humanity. The record took over a year to make and there’s not a bad track on it! We had a fantastic time recording it and are really looking forward to the release. It’s Doom, It’s Metal! It is the essence of Candlemass put into one album!”

“Sweet Evil Sun” track listing:

01 – “Wizard Of The Vortex”

02 – “Sweet Evil Sun”

03 – “Angel Battle”

04 – “Black Butterfly”

05 – “When Death Sighs” (feat. Jennie-Ann Smith of Avatarium)

06 – “Scandinavian Gods”

07 – “Devil Voodoo”

08 – “Crucified”

09 – “Goddess”

10 – “A Cup Of Coffin (Outro)”