Invictus (Kataklysm/Ex Deo) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Get Up”

Kataklysm/Ex Deo frontman Maurizio Iacono's solo project Invictus, premiere a new official music video for their track “Get Up“. That single will appear on the upcoming debut studio full-length named “Unstoppable“. Previously slated for a September 23rd release date, that record has recently been rescheduled to arrive on October 21st by MNRK Heavy.

Tells Iacono:

“Since I was a kid growing up, I always lived by the rule of not giving up and fighting for what I believed in. If the doors of life were locked, I would find a way to open them or break through if I had to. ‘Get Up’ is a song that embodies that message: once you’re down, the only way to go is up — nothing to lose, everything to gain — and I’ve been there before.”