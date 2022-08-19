Strigoi (Paradise Lost, Ex-Vallenfyre) Premiere New Single “King Of All Terror”

Band Photo: Paradise Lost (?)

Strigoi - the band featuring ex-Vallenfyre bandmates Gregor Mackintosh (also Paradise Lost) and Chris Casket - premiere their new single “King Of All Terror“, taken from the group’s sophomore record “Viscera“. The album will be out in stores on September 30th through Season Of Mist.

Comment Strigoi:

“‘King Of All Terror‘ highlights some of the more venomous urgency present on ‘Viscera‘. From all out blackened grind to sombre doom in less than 3 minutes. Lyrically, it navigates old testament vitriol, and the inherent hypocrisy of celestial hierarchy…. the worst of the worst.”