Alter Bridge Premiere New Single & Animated Music Video “Silver Tongue”

An official animated music video has premiered online for Alter Bridge's latest single titled “Silver Tongue”. The song is taken from the band’s upcoming seventh studio full-length “Pawns & Kings“, due out in stores on October 14th, 2022.

Alter Bridge will be out on the road again touring Europe and the UK this fall with Halestorm and Mammoth WVH. That trek will stop at the below cities:

11/01 Hamburg, GER – Sporthalle

11/02 Copenhagen, DEN – Falconer

11/04 Gothenburg, SWE – Partille Arena

11/05 Oslo, NOR – Sentrum Scene

11/07 Katowice, POL – MCK

11/09 Luxembourg, LUX – Rockhal

11/11 Berlin, GER – Columbia Halle

11/12 Prague, CZE – O2 Universum

11/14 Budapest, HUN – Arena

11/16 Paris, FRA – Palais des Sports

11/18 Madrid, SPA – Vistalegre

11/20 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz

11/22 Munich, GER – Zenith

11/23 Zurich, SWI – Samsung Hall

11/25 Milan, ITA – Mediolanum Forum

11/26 Zagreb, CRO – Dom Sportova

11/28 Vienna, AUT – Wiener Stadthalle

11/30 Cologne, GER – Palladium

12/01 Amsterdam, NET – Ziggo Dome

12/05 Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

12/06 Glasgow, UK – SSE Hydro Arena

12/08 Dublin, IRE – 3 Arena

12/09 Manchester, UK – AO Arena

12/11 Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

12/12 London, UK – O2 Arena