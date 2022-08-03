Alter Bridge Premiere New Single & Animated Music Video “Silver Tongue”
An official animated music video has premiered online for Alter Bridge's latest single titled “Silver Tongue”. The song is taken from the band’s upcoming seventh studio full-length “Pawns & Kings“, due out in stores on October 14th, 2022.
Alter Bridge will be out on the road again touring Europe and the UK this fall with Halestorm and Mammoth WVH. That trek will stop at the below cities:
11/01 Hamburg, GER – Sporthalle
11/02 Copenhagen, DEN – Falconer
11/04 Gothenburg, SWE – Partille Arena
11/05 Oslo, NOR – Sentrum Scene
11/07 Katowice, POL – MCK
11/09 Luxembourg, LUX – Rockhal
11/11 Berlin, GER – Columbia Halle
11/12 Prague, CZE – O2 Universum
11/14 Budapest, HUN – Arena
11/16 Paris, FRA – Palais des Sports
11/18 Madrid, SPA – Vistalegre
11/20 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz
11/22 Munich, GER – Zenith
11/23 Zurich, SWI – Samsung Hall
11/25 Milan, ITA – Mediolanum Forum
11/26 Zagreb, CRO – Dom Sportova
11/28 Vienna, AUT – Wiener Stadthalle
11/30 Cologne, GER – Palladium
12/01 Amsterdam, NET – Ziggo Dome
12/05 Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
12/06 Glasgow, UK – SSE Hydro Arena
12/08 Dublin, IRE – 3 Arena
12/09 Manchester, UK – AO Arena
12/11 Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
12/12 London, UK – O2 Arena
