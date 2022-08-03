Inclination (Knocked Loose) Premiere New Single “Epidemic” Featuring Indecision Singer Tom Sheehan - To Release Debut Album In October

Louisville, KY-based hardcore outfit Inclination - featuring Knocked Loose guitarist Isaac Hale - will release their debut album “Unaltered Perspective“ on October 21st, 2022 through Pure Noise Records.

Today the band premiere the below single “Epidemic”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. Indecision frontman Tom Sheehan guests.





Tells Inclination singer Tyler Short:

“The message in ‘Epidemic‘ stems from the wanton destruction brought on by the pharmaceutical industry in the Unite States. Politicians and policy makers happily look the other way and get rich while the opioid crisis kills tens of thousands of Americans every year. Tom Sheehan from Indecision recorded a part on the track and his unmistakable voice and style really amplify the frustration and desperation conveyed throughout the song.”

Adds bassist Caleb Murphy:

“The lyrical aim of ‘Unaltered Perspective‘ was capture the anguish and sadness wrought by a series of observations and lived experiences. Frustration from being at the mercy of a society. that treats people as a commodity, or the despair of a friend throwing their life away for nothing.

The record is about looking at these experiences as an opportunity for self-reflection and growth, and making a conscious decision to not let your past limit your future. It’s about finding the strength to keep fighting. The record draws a lot of influences from 90’s metallic hardcore but also treads into territory that is new to Inclination. We wholeheartedly think it is our absolute best material to date.”

“Unaltered Perspective” was recorded at Bricktop Recording in Chicago, IL with Andy Nelson. The following live dates have been booked for August:

08/05 Cupertino, CA – The X Bar (feat. Speed, Momentum, Doomsday & Shadowman)

08/06 San Fernando, CA – The Midnight Hour (feat. Field Of Flames, Pull Your Card, Faith Alone & Clique)

08/19 Edmonton, AB – Union Hall (feat. Knocked Loose, Zulu, Punitive Damage, etc.)

08/20 Calgary, AB – Legion No. 1 (feat. Knocked Loose, Zulu, World Of Pleasure, etc.)

“Unaltered Perspective” track-list:

01 – “Unaltered Perspective”

02 – “Epidemic” (feat. Tom Sheehan of Indecision)

03 – “Thoughts And Prayers”

04 – “Predetermined”

05 – “Bystander”

06 – “Without A Word”

07 – “Marooned”

08 – “Connections”

09 – “Segue”

10 – “A Decision” (feat. Ryan Savitski of One Step Closer and Russell Bussey of Magnitude)

11 – “Commitment To Self”