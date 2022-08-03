Headline News
City Of Caterpillar Announce First Album In 20 Years - Premiere New Music Video “Decider”
Screamo outfit City Of Caterpillar will release their first new record in 20 years named “Mystic Sisters“. The new studio full-length was recorded at Montrose Recording in Richmond, VA and will be out on September 30th through Relapse Records. Mixing and mastering was helmed by Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Bosse-de-Nage).
Comments guitarist/vocalist Brandon Evans:
“The band is always focused on mood. To me, that’s the most important thing. I don’t really want people dissecting what we’re trying to say, because it’s not really about us. It never has been. What we cared about 20 years ago was innocent, raw emotion, and that’s what we care about now.”
“Mystic Sisters” track list:
01 – “Thought Drunk”
02 – “Paranormaladies”
03 – “Decider”
04 – “Mystic Sisters”
05 – “Manchester”
06 – “Voiceless Prophets”
07 – “In The Birth Of A Fawn”
08 – “Ascension Theft… (Gnawing Of The Bottom-Feeders)”
Current City Of Caterpillar live shows are as follows:
09/29 Washington, DC – Black Cat
09/30 Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall
10/01 Philadelphia, PA – Philamoca
10/02 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus
10/27 Asheville, NC – The Odd
10/28 Atlanta, GA – The Earl
10/29 Gainesville, FL – The Fest
10/30 Birmingham, AL – Seasick Records
10/31 Nashville, TN – DRKMTTR
