Cellar Darling Announces October UK Tour Dates

Cellar Darling are pleased to announce a UK tour this autumn. After a 3-year wait, October 2022 will see the return of the Swiss progressive rock trio to British shores, for an impressive week-long run.

Cellar Darling stated:

"We are pleased to announce that this October, we are finally returning to the UK! We cannot wait to see you this autumn.

"Anna, Ivo & Merlin"

The tour dates are as follows:

23/10 Glasgow, Stereo

24/10 Newcastle, The Cluny 2

25/10 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

27/10 Manchester, The Deaf Institute

28/10 Leeds, The Key Club

29/10 London, The Dome, Tufnell Park

30/10 Dover, The Booking Hall