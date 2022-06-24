"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan Singer Greg Puciato Premieres New Single “No More Lives To Go”

posted Jun 24, 2022 at 2:14 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of The Dillinger Escape Plan

Band Photo: The Dillinger Escape Plan (?)

Ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan singer Greg Puciato premieres a new single “No More Lives To Go” streaming now on YouTube and Spotify, off his sophomore studio album “Mirrorcell“. A July 01st release is now scheduled for the outing, with Poison The Well drummer Chris Hornbrook having once again taken over session drum duties for much of the album.

