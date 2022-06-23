Victorius Unveils New Lyric Video "Night Of The Nuclear Ninja"
German power metal space warriors Victorius enter the last round with their new single, "Night Of The Nuclear Ninja!" The track comes just a few days before this Friday’s release of their new album, "Dinosaur Warfare Pt. 2 – The Great Ninja War" – the final showdown in their fight to protect mankind against the Sunbladers! "Night Of The Nuclear Ninja" features strong vocals, epic tunes and powerful instruments building up a commanding metal anthem. The track comes along with a gloomy and captivating lyric video illustrating the song with nuclear aesthetics.
Dirk (vocals) on Night Of The Nuclear Ninja:
"A new foe appears on the horizon! A warrior, glowing in the dark, fueled by atomic hatred and nuclear fury! Enter the night of the nuclear ninja! Enjoy our latest and last single before our brand new album will be released!"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Megadeth Reveals New Album Details
- Next Article:
Cellar Darling Announces UK Tour Dates
0 Comments on "Victorius Unveils New Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.