Lorna Shore Premiere New Single & Music Video “Into The Earth”

Deathcore band Lorna Shore premiere the below music video for the group’s new advance track, “Into The Earth“. The single is taken from their upcoming new studio full-length “Pain Remains”, due out this October through Century Media.

Comment the band:

“‘Into The Earth‘ is about the initial fear and acceptance of the subconscious whilst falling into a state of lucid dreaming.”