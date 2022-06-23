Endonomos Premiere New Song & Music Video "Atropos" From Upcoming Debut Album

Austrian death/doom metal band Endonomos premiere a new song and music video “Atropos”, taken from their upcoming self-titled debut album, which will be released by Argonauta Records on August 26th.

Check out now "Atropos" streaming via YouTube for you below.

"Endonomos" was recorded, mixed, and mastered in spring/summer 2021 by Lukas Haidinger (DeepDeepPressure Studios).