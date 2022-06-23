Wage War Premiere New Music Video For “Godspeed”
Floridian metal band Wage War premiere the below live themed music video for “Godspeed”. Check out "Godspeed" streaming now via YouTube for you below.
Tell the band:
“‘Godspeed‘ is about finally reaching the last straw and ultimately cutting toxic people out of your life. It’s three minutes and six seconds of all gas, and no brakes. It’s heavy, it’s melodic, it’s energetic. It’s everything you’ve ever come to know about Wage War, cranked all the way up.”
This summer will see Wage War out on the road again supporting Three Days Grace on the below run:
07/18 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
07/19 East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt
07/21 Clive, IA – Horizon Events Center
07/22 Chesterfield, MO – The Factory
07/23 Green Bay, WI – Capital Credit Union Park
07/25 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
07/27 Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale
07/28 Boston, MA – House of Blues
08/03 Reading, PA – Theatre at Santander Arena
08/05 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
08/06 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
08/07 New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore
08/09 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
08/11 Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre
08/15 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
08/18 Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Palladium
08/19 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee Theatre
