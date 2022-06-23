Wage War Premiere New Music Video For “Godspeed”

Floridian metal band Wage War premiere the below live themed music video for “Godspeed”. Check out "Godspeed" streaming now via YouTube for you below.

Tell the band:

“‘Godspeed‘ is about finally reaching the last straw and ultimately cutting toxic people out of your life. It’s three minutes and six seconds of all gas, and no brakes. It’s heavy, it’s melodic, it’s energetic. It’s everything you’ve ever come to know about Wage War, cranked all the way up.”

This summer will see Wage War out on the road again supporting Three Days Grace on the below run:

07/18 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

07/19 East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt

07/21 Clive, IA – Horizon Events Center

07/22 Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

07/23 Green Bay, WI – Capital Credit Union Park

07/25 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

07/27 Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale

07/28 Boston, MA – House of Blues

08/03 Reading, PA – Theatre at Santander Arena

08/05 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

08/06 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

08/07 New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

08/09 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

08/11 Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

08/15 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

08/18 Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Palladium

08/19 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee Theatre