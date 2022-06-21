Eaten By Sharks Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Shallow Water" From Upcoming New Album "Eradication"

St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada-based technical death metal band Eaten By Sharks premiere a new song and lyric video titled “Shallow Water”. The track is taken from their upcoming new album "Eradication", which will be released on August 26, 2022.

Check out now "Shallow Water" streaming via YouTube for you below.



