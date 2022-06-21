Light Dweller Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Lucid Offering"
U.S. dissonant blackened death metal outfit Light Dweller premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Lucid Offering", which will be out in stores later today via Total Dissonance Worship.
Check out now "Lucid Offering" in its entirety below.
