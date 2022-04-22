Aversed Premiere New Song "Every Hill A Tomb"

Boston, Massachusetts-based melodic death metal outfit Aversed premiere a new song entitled “Every Hill A Tomb”, which officially introduces new frontwoman Sarah Hartman to the band's lineup. Check out now "Every Hill A Tomb" streaming via YouTube for you below.





Tell Aversed:

"We are excited to unveil our first single with our new vocalist, Sarah Hartman. The artistic chemistry has been incredible and we hope you welcome her into this new era of our band and our songwriting. We wrote 'Every Hill a Tomb' to not only showcase our new direction with Sarah at the helm, but to process the grief we have all experienced these past few years.

"We explore a depersonalization into death and the afterlife, with the music and lyrics portraying the simultaneous grandeur and anxiety of infinite time. We are now in full-on songwriting mode and we hope you stay with us as we continue to reveal our new chapter with the world."