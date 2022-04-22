Holocausto Canibal Premiere New Song "Êxodo Mortuoso" From Upcoming New Album "Crueza Ferina"
Portuguese death-grind/grindcore quartet Holocausto Canibal premiere a new song by the name of “Êxodo Mortuoso”. The new effort is set for release via Selfmadegod on CD and digital platforms on May 27th, 2022.
Check out now "Êxodo Mortuoso" streaming via YouTube for you below.
