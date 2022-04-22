Septicflesh Releases New Lyric Video "A Desert Throne"
Symphonic death metal maestros Septicflesh has revealed a striking lyric video, accompanying their magnificent new single "A Desert Throne." Depicting a desolate, desert wasteland, completely void of humanity as we know it - one hopes that the end of times are a farfetched, distant future...
The band commented:
"This is a more epic song with dominant dramatic melodies. Will mankind be leaving behind a barren Earth as its legacy? A desert planet like Mars? For the visualization of the song, a small animation sequence was created by Cloud Factory and was “dressed” appropriately with the lyrics of the song. Enjoy!"
Septicflesh's forthcoming studio record "Modern Primitive" will be released on 20th May 2022.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Aversed Premiere New Song “Every Hill A Tomb”
- Next Article:
Heart Attack Covers Genesis Classic
0 Comments on "Septicflesh Releases New Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.