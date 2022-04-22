Septicflesh Releases New Lyric Video "A Desert Throne"

Symphonic death metal maestros Septicflesh has revealed a striking lyric video, accompanying their magnificent new single "A Desert Throne." Depicting a desolate, desert wasteland, completely void of humanity as we know it - one hopes that the end of times are a farfetched, distant future...

The band commented:

"This is a more epic song with dominant dramatic melodies. Will mankind be leaving behind a barren Earth as its legacy? A desert planet like Mars? For the visualization of the song, a small animation sequence was created by Cloud Factory and was “dressed” appropriately with the lyrics of the song. Enjoy!"

Septicflesh's forthcoming studio record "Modern Primitive" will be released on 20th May 2022.