Amorphis And Eluveitie Announce Co-Headlining European Tour Dates

Band Photo: Eluveitie (?)

With concerts finally returning, the time has come for AMORPHIS and ELUVEITIE to team up for an extensive European Co-Headline Tour kicking off in November 2022.

For more than thirty years, Finnish dark metallers AMORPHIS have done their best to carve their very own niche in heartfelt yet aggressive, melancholic yet soothing tunes. On their latest studio release Halo, which once again hit the Finnish album charts on #1 and German charts on#3, the combo underline their trailblazing status as one of the most original, culturally relevant and rewarding acts ever to emerge from the land of the thousand lakes. With uncounted global tours under their belt and fourteen albums deep in their career, Amorphis still prove to be the musical fountain of youth, an extraordinary band constantly reinventing itself without abandoning its mystical roots.

Amorphis' guitarist Tomi Koivusaari adds: "Halo! We are thrilled to announce our co-headlining European tour with the mighty Eluveitie. We've just released our 14th album 'Halo' and we can't wait to play it and of course stuff from our whole career live for you. Don't miss this, there also might be some more pleasant surprises to the line up later on…"

Eluveitie founding member Chrigel Glanzmann comments on the upcoming tour:

"It hasn't exactly become lighter in this world lately. Nonetheless there is still pleasant and joyful news. We cannot wait to finally start touring again after more than two really weird years. It feels unreal almost!

"As if this isn't enough we're super stoked to announce the line-up of this tour - definitely one of the coolest tour line-ups in our entire career. Being on the road together with dear friends and some of our personal all-time favourite bands - that's really just more than I expected! We can't wait to see you all again!”

Tickets go on sale on April 4, 2022, 9am BST.

The tour dates are as follows:

11.11.2022 DE Filderstadt - FILharmonie

13.11.2022 IT Milan - Live Club

15.11.2022 FR Toulouse - Le Bikini

18.11.2022 FR Lyon - Le Radiant

19.11.2022 FR Paris - L'Olympia

20.11.2022 FR Lille - L'Aeronef

22.11.2022 IE Dublin - Academy

23.11.2022 UK Glasgow - QMU

24.11.2022 UK Manchester - O2 Ritz

25.11.2022 UK London - O2 Forum Kentish Town

26.11.2022 BE Brussels - Ancienne Belgique

27.11.2022 NL Tilburg - O13

29.11.2022 DK Copenhagen - Amager Bio

30.11.2022 NO Oslo - Sentrum Scene

01.12.2022 SE Stockholm - Fallan

05.12.2022 PL Warsaw - Progresja

06.12.2022 DE Berlin - Huxleys

09.12.2022 DE Munich - Zenith

10.12.2022 DE Leipzig - Felsenkeller

12.12.2022 HU Budapest - Barba Negra

14.12.2022 DE Wiesbaden - Schlachthof

15.12.2022 LU Esch/Alzette - Rockhal

16.12.2022 DE Oberhausen - Turbinenhalle

17.12.2022 DE Hamburg - Zeltphilharmonie