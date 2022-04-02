Atoll Shares New Single "Cirrhosis For Dinner"
US death-slammers Atoll have released their new mouth-watering single, "Cirrhosis for Dinner." The track is taken from the upcoming EP Prepuce, set for release on 15th April via Unique Leader. You can check out the visualizer video below.
