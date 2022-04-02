"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Sicksense Posts New Music Video "Forgotten Days" Online

posted Apr 2, 2022 at 11:11 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Nu-metal newcomers Sicksense featuring Killer V (Vicky Psarakis of The Agonist) and Rob The Ripper (Robby J. Fonts of Stuck Mojo), have unveiled their new single / video "Forgotten Days," taken from their upcoming debut EP Kings Today, out 22 April. You can check out the video below.

Rob The Ripper commented: "'Forgotten Days' was inspired by a dark period in my life. I was heading in the wrong direction and making bad decisions. The lyrics have a conversational tone between two people, with one fighting to pull the other from a deep depression and look to a brighter future together. The entire song is a metaphor for getting yourself out of a dark place with the help of those closest to you."

