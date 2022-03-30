All That Remains Drummer Jason Costa To Miss Remaining Tour Dates; Replacement Announced
All That Remains has announced that drummer Jason Costa has decided to sit out the remainder of the US tour dates. Taking his place will be Anthony Barone of Beneath The Massacre and Shadow Of Intent. A message from the group reads as follows:
"All That Remains unfortunately has to announce that our drummer Jason Costa has to head home to deal with some personal matters.
"We love him and respect his decisions, we look forward to having him back when he is ready.
"We would like to thank Anthony Barone for jumping in at the last minute. Make some extra noise for him when you come to a show."
Remaining dates:
March 30 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center
March 31 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric at Skyway Theatre
April 1 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at the Hard Rock Casino
April 2 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino Showroom
April 4 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
April 5 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
April 7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
April 8 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
April 9 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom
April 10 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
April 12 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM
April 13 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
April 14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
April 16 - Reno, NV - Cargo Concert Hall
April 17 - Chico, CA - Senator Theatre
April 18 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
April 19 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
April 21 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
April 22 - Tucson, AZ - Encore
April 23 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
April 24 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live
April 27 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
April 28 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
April 29 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
April 30 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
May 2 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
May 3 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Live
May 4 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues
May 5 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
May 7 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger
May 9 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
May 10 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom
May 12 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex
May 13 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels
May 14 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC
May 15 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage
May 17 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square
May 18 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater
May 19 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater
May 20 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
