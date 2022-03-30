All That Remains Drummer Jason Costa To Miss Remaining Tour Dates; Replacement Announced

All That Remains has announced that drummer Jason Costa has decided to sit out the remainder of the US tour dates. Taking his place will be Anthony Barone of Beneath The Massacre and Shadow Of Intent. A message from the group reads as follows:

"All That Remains unfortunately has to announce that our drummer Jason Costa has to head home to deal with some personal matters.

"We love him and respect his decisions, we look forward to having him back when he is ready.

"We would like to thank Anthony Barone for jumping in at the last minute. Make some extra noise for him when you come to a show."

Remaining dates:

March 30 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

March 31 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric at Skyway Theatre

April 1 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at the Hard Rock Casino

April 2 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino Showroom

April 4 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

April 5 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

April 7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

April 8 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

April 9 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom

April 10 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

April 12 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM

April 13 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

April 14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

April 16 - Reno, NV - Cargo Concert Hall

April 17 - Chico, CA - Senator Theatre

April 18 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

April 19 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

April 21 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

April 22 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

April 23 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

April 24 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live

April 27 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

April 28 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

April 29 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

April 30 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

May 2 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

May 3 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Live

May 4 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

May 5 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

May 7 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

May 9 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

May 10 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

May 12 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex

May 13 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels

May 14 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

May 15 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

May 17 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square

May 18 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater

May 19 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater

May 20 - Hartford, CT - The Webster